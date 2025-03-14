Leon Slater Reflects On ‘Huge Opportunity’ To Be Part Of TNA Sacrifice Main Event

Leon Slater is part of the 10-man steel cage main event at tonight’s TNA Sacrifice, something he knows is a major opportunity for him. Slater will join forces with Joe Hendry, Elijah, Matt Hardy, and Nic Nemeth against The System’s Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC as well as The Colons in the headlining match of tonight’s TNA+ event. He appeared on Busted Open Radio and spoke about being part of the bout; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On competing in the main event match: “It’s huge. It can’t be expressed enough, how big of a deal this is for me, especially being at Sacrifice, where last year, my debut at TNA was actually the day after Sacrifice. So to have this almost one calendar year run at Sacrifice 2025, to be in the main and again, to be in the main with people I’ve grown up watching, Nic Nemeth, I’ve watched my whole childhood. Same with Matt [Hardy]. Joe Hendry’s had his rise over the past year, and it’s been great to be kind of at his side experiencing that. Even on the opposite side of that, we have people like Dango, The Colons, all of these people I’ve grown up watching. So to be in a TNA ring at Sacrifice one year on from my debut, in the main event, I really don’t have the words to describe how much this means.”

On deserving to be in the match: “I think I absolutely do, 100 percent. I think, if I didn’t, number one, TNA management wouldn’t have put me in this position and I’m also a very strong believer in self-confidence. I go by the nickname ‘The Youngest in Charge’, and that’s kind of what it’s all about. Since day one, since I’ve been in this business, I’ve tried to carry myself with this self-confidence and the self-belief that no matter what spot I’m in, I’m going to make the best of it, and I truly believe that tonight, although it’s a huge opportunity, it’s just another opportunity that I’m going to knock out the park.”