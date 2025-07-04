Leon Slater On A Possible Match With AJ Styles: ‘When, Not If’

In an interview with Metro, TNA Wrestling’s Leon Slater spoke about a possible match with AJ Styles, which Slater says is a matter of when, not if. Slater will next challenge Moose for the X Division title at Slammiversary on July 20. Here are highlights:

On meeting Styles and wanting to face him: “The fact that he took time out of his day to watch my match and be gracious enough to give me some feedback afterwards was huge for me. So I’m gonna say when, not if, when it happens. I’m gonna be ready for it, man, and it’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be legendary.”

On Trent Seven suggesting the match to Styles: “I had Trent Seven by the side of me at the time. He was cheeky enough to mention it. I don’t really think he heard him. He was like, “Yeah, that would be cool. That would be cool.” But I don’t think he’s too familiar with me – but he will be.”

On wanting to be a wrestler growing up: “Everybody would either be like, “Oh yeah, I’ll go into bricklaying, I’ll be a plumber, I’ll go into electricity”. Or like, “maybe I want to be a footballer’. But I was always like, “he wants to be around to be a wrestler”. Everybody knows this, from like preschool to secondary school, ‘he wants to be a wrestler.'”