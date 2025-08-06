– During a recent interview with the SWN Podcast, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater recalled his first loop in TNA Wrestling and how welcoming the environment was when he came in. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I remember on my first loop, I think I was maybe 19 or 18. So I was like a teenager coming into one of the biggest companies in the world for the first time where I’d only really met two or three people before. By the second day, I felt like I’d known everyone for10 years. That’s really just the type of locker room that we have in TNA. So not only do I think…we do a good job of nurturing talent. I think we do a really good job, perhaps even a better job of welcoming talent, especially people coming from the UK.”

Leon Slater is coming off a huge win at TNA Slammiversary last month. He defeated Moose to win the TNA X-Division Title.