Leon Slater Reveals He Wants To Face WWE NXT’s Je’Von Evans

– During a recent interview for Hitting The Turnbuckle Podcast, TNA wrestler Leon Slater asked who he’d want to face from the WWE NXT roster for a crossover bout. He hnamed Je’Von Evans as his most desired opponent. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Leon Slater on who he wants to face from WWE NXT: “I think my answer is the same as everybody else’s answer would be to this question. It’s Je’Von Evans, no question. I think as two people that are almost mirroring each other in separate environments, two 20-year-olds taking our respective promotions by storm, I’d really be interested to see who the best young wrestler on the planet is, right? I firmly believe it’s me and I’m sure he firmly believes it’s him.”

On how the only way to find out is by putting them in the ring: “And I think there’s only one way to find that out. Apart from Je’Von, as another topic, I would love to mix it up with Oba or Trick or whoever ends up holding that NXT belt. I would love to get my shot. I would love to mix it up with Ricky Saints. I would love to mix it up with the Fraxiom boys. They have a very, very stacked roster, just like we do. But if I was to pick one, I think we should decide who the best young wrestler in the world is.”