Leon Slater Segment Announced For This Week’s TNA Impact

Leon Slater will have the mic on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. Slater, who defeated Moose to win the X-Division Championship and was endorsed after by AJ Styles, will speak on this week’s show as announced by TNA on Tuesday.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live Thursday on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:

* Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

* Ash By Elegance, M By Elegance & Heather By Elegance vs. The IInspiration & TBA

* We’ll hear from Leon Slater

* We’ll hear from Jacy Jayne