Leon Slater Segment Announced For This Week’s TNA Impact
Leon Slater will have the mic on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. Slater, who defeated Moose to win the X-Division Championship and was endorsed after by AJ Styles, will speak on this week’s show as announced by TNA on Tuesday.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live Thursday on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:
* Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana
* Ash By Elegance, M By Elegance & Heather By Elegance vs. The IInspiration & TBA
* We’ll hear from Leon Slater
* We’ll hear from Jacy Jayne
#TNAiMPACT! is LIVE from Kingston, Rhode Island Thursday at 8/7c on TNA+ worldwide, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and on @AXSTV in the US!
We'll hear from @LEONSLATER_ for the first time since capturing the X Division Championship at #TNASlammiversary!
Get tickets and be there… pic.twitter.com/qqPwShLZvv
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 22, 2025
