wrestling / News

Leon Slater vs. JDC Set For TNA Final Resolution

December 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Final Resolution LS JDC Image Credit: TNA

Leon Slater will be in action on this week’s TNA Final Resolution event. TNA announced on Tuesday that Slater will take on JDC on the Countdown show for Friday’s TNA+ event, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the special is:

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis
* TNA X Division Championship Match: Moose vs. KUSHIDA
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Tables Match: The Hardys vs. The System
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz
* TNA World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin
* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary

Countdown Show:
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Frankie Kazarian
* JDC vs. Leon Slater

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Final Resolution, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading