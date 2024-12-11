wrestling / News
Leon Slater vs. JDC Set For TNA Final Resolution
Leon Slater will be in action on this week’s TNA Final Resolution event. TNA announced on Tuesday that Slater will take on JDC on the Countdown show for Friday’s TNA+ event, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the special is:
* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis
* TNA X Division Championship Match: Moose vs. KUSHIDA
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Tables Match: The Hardys vs. The System
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz
* TNA World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin
* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary
Countdown Show:
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Frankie Kazarian
* JDC vs. Leon Slater
BREAKING: @LEONSLATER_ will face @DirtyDangoCurty on December 13 at Countdown To Final Resolution on TNA+ from Center Stage in Atlanta!
Head to https://t.co/zTMPjdYHK8 for all the details on how to watch. pic.twitter.com/AUA5qOEjZl
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 11, 2024