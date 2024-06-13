– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, TNA wrestler Leon Slater discussed TNA’s working relationship with WWE, and his interest in potential crossover matchups. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Leon Slater on possible crossover matches with WWE: “I think me and Je’Von [Evans] would be a very interesting matchup. Being on this side representing TNA now, I’d be super, super interested to mix it up with AJ [Styles], who really put TNA on the map.”

On receiving praise from stars in NXT: “For me to be named is, like I said, very cool especially in the position I am now where I’m on TNA, but I’m not on the highest totem pole. … I hope we do get to explore what the prohibited portal looks like for me, for sure.”