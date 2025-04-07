Leon Slater On Watching The Hardys Growing Up And Working With Them Now

In an interview with Hitting the Turnbuckle (via Fightful), Leon Slater spoke about being able to work with Matt and Jeff Hardy after growing up watching them as a fan. All three wrestle in TNA together and have teamed together on television.

Slater said: “Yes, absolutely. Every time, not even like when we do stuff on TV, every time I see them walk in the building, I’m pinching myself. I go, oh my God, that’s Matt and Jeff Hardy. Especially for a kid like me where Matt and Jeff were my guys growing up. I think it’s it’s very clear the Hardy influence in everything that i do, whether that’s my gear, whether that’s my my my finishing move, right? Like everything, you can see the the Hardy influence um in my work. So not only to get the opportunity to to tag with them once, but to get to continue to work with them and kind of build that relationship with them, not only as as performers but as people as well, and just get to know Matt and Jeff and for Matt and Jeff to get to know me, it really is a dream scenario, man. Again, not many 20 year olds get to work with their heroes. So I’m everything that we’ve been talking about. I’m just so, so grateful for all of these opportunities that I’m getting. It really is a dream come true just to be around Matt and Jeff and pick their brains on what they think of my stuff and what they think of stuff that’s going on in the world of wrestling.“