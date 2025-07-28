Leon Slater Reveals When Talks Began About His X Division Title Reign

In an interview with Cultaholic, TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater spoke about how long his title win, which happened at Slammiversary, has been in the works. Slater defeated Moose at the event, which took place last week in New York.

He said: “They actually started quite a while back. This is probably like a year ago, the conversations maybe started in like September 2024 because my birthday is in September. When I turned 20, I was saying to the team at TNA like, ‘Hey, I’d really like to pursue trying to be the youngest X-Division Champion of all time.’ And this was like for real, because I’m the first person that’s actually had a chance to do it since [Amazing] Red did it 20 years ago. So it was a real possibility to make history and I think that was super intriguing to the team. And then, obviously, as the months and weeks have gone by and I’ve started to do more stuff with The Hardys and almost proved myself to be reliable, more than just a cool move and athletic manoeuvres. As we started to develop, I think the team realised I was getting more and more ready for an opportunity like this, and when the time came to making the matches for Slammiversary, I think they wanted to make some history. So we went and made the match, and I made it happen on Sunday.“