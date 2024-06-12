Leon Slater Would Love To See Ricochet Come To TNA

Ricochet is reportedly ending his run at WWE, and Leon Slater says he’d love to see him come to TNA. As reported, Ricochet was apparently written off WWE TV on Raw after deciding not to re-sign with the company. Slater was asked about the matter in an interview with Cultaholic and whether he’d be interested in seeing Ricochet come to TNA.

“I think that would be extremely cool, as I think a lot of people from my generation, we kind of grew up on Ricochet,” Slater said (h/t to Fightful). “Him and [Will Ospreay] really introduced this new style that we all kind of mold ourselves into. So to get to work with him would be incredible for sure.”

He continued, “And I think more than anything, it’d be a real kick up the ass for us all in the X-Division to really up our game because Ricochet, no word of a lie, is one of the greatest high flyers of all time and one of the greatest to ever do this style that we do. So especially for me, I think it’d be a great challenge, and I think he’d be someone that I’d really want to step up to and up my game to face.”

No word on where Ricochet may end up as of now.