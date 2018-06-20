Leon ‘Vader’ White Passes Away

– The following was posted on Leon ‘Vader’ White’s Twitter account by his son, announcing that Vader has passed away at the age of 63. On behalf of 411, I’d like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Vader. Vader had been battling hear tissues, including having open-heart surgery, but came down with pneumonia a month ago…

It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm. pic.twitter.com/dP4CNaMuXa — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018