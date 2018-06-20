wrestling / News
Leon ‘Vader’ White Passes Away
– The following was posted on Leon ‘Vader’ White’s Twitter account by his son, announcing that Vader has passed away at the age of 63. On behalf of 411, I’d like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Vader. Vader had been battling hear tissues, including having open-heart surgery, but came down with pneumonia a month ago…
It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm. pic.twitter.com/dP4CNaMuXa
— Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018
Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time. pic.twitter.com/hJYjumvxjH
— Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018