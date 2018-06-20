Quantcast

 

Leon ‘Vader’ White Passes Away

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Big Van Vader

– The following was posted on Leon ‘Vader’ White’s Twitter account by his son, announcing that Vader has passed away at the age of 63. On behalf of 411, I’d like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Vader. Vader had been battling hear tissues, including having open-heart surgery, but came down with pneumonia a month ago…

