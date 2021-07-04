Les Thatcher Celebrates 61st Anniversary Of His Wrestling Debut

Les Thatcher made his professional wrestling debut exactly 61 years ago, and he took to social media to commemorate the anniversary. The wrestling legend posted to Facebook to celebrate the anniversary, writing:

“First, to all my family & friends have a wonderful & safe 4th of July!

My 4th started just a bit different 61 years ago in Blue Hills, Maine where this teenager from Cincinnati, Ohio stepped into a professional wrestling ring in front of an audience for the 1st time & started this crazy trip chasing a dream which has taken me all over the country and given me the chance to walk with the giants of the industry, share their knowledge, and passion for this thing we do, and to hopefully add something worthwhile of my own to leave a legacy I can stand & be proud of.

Thank you to all who have held my hand along the way, and made the trip a bit easier, and I hope to continue to contribute to this thing of ours I love so much, and am so proud to be a part of. Enjoy your holiday and may God bless you all!”