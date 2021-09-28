Les Thatcher Doing Event in Knoxville, Tennessee Next Month With Ron Fuller

The legendary Les Thatcher is set to be part of the first in a series of events featuring Ron Fuller in Knoxville, Tennessee next month. Fuller posted to Twitter to reveal the poster for his first “Dinner With the Stud” event, which takes place on October 13th.

The event will feature appearances from Thatcher and Jimmy Golden and will include a dinner, live “Studcast” podcast taping, and a Q&A session. You can see all the details below: