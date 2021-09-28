wrestling / News
Les Thatcher Doing Event in Knoxville, Tennessee Next Month With Ron Fuller
The legendary Les Thatcher is set to be part of the first in a series of events featuring Ron Fuller in Knoxville, Tennessee next month. Fuller posted to Twitter to reveal the poster for his first “Dinner With the Stud” event, which takes place on October 13th.
The event will feature appearances from Thatcher and Jimmy Golden and will include a dinner, live “Studcast” podcast taping, and a Q&A session. You can see all the details below:
Official poster for first, Dinner with the Stud, in Knoxville, Tn. Seats still remaining. Please reserve by Monday October 11, 2021. Tickets at https://t.co/DkEgrd1hj7 click Stud Store. Don't miss this historic evening! @bobbyblaze744 @realjamespat @realkevinkelly @WWEArmstrong pic.twitter.com/2gn0WCqX1d
— Ron Fuller (@RonFullerWelch) September 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole on Britt Baker ‘Crushing It,’ How She Found Herself as a Heel
- Anthony Bowens On Learning Tag Team Wrestling From FTR, Tony Khan’s Original Pitch For The Acclaimed
- John Morrison On the Evolution Of His Friendship With The Miz, How Miz Has Impacted His WWE Career
- Ask 411 Wrestling: Are The Rock vs. John Cena Matches Underrated?