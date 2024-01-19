Les Thatcher, George South & More To Lead Training Camp In April

A new wrestling training camp featuring Les Thatcher, George South and more has been announced for late April. The “Wrestling for the Kingdom” Camp was announced on THursday for April 26th through the 28th in Kingsport, Tennessee. You can see the full press release (per PWInsider) below:

Wrestling for the Kingdom Camp

April 26th – 28th

Netpro Studios – Kingsport, TN

Coaches: Les Thatcher, Matt Sigmon, Chance Prophet, Brad Thomas, George South

Schedule:

* Friday, April 26th: 9 am – 6 pm *lunch provided

* Saturday, April 27th: 9 am – 5 pm *lunch provided

Event at 7 pm – an opportunity for seminar talent to perform in front of a live audience with direct feedback.

* Sunday, April 28th: 9 am – 3 pm

Each session will start off with a message from one of our speakers, followed by in ring training.

Training sessions will cover a comprehensive range of topics, including ring psychology, conditioning, holds, match-building, storytelling, nutrition, and weight training. Participants will engage in in-ring drills, single training matches, tag team training matches, and more.

Registration Cost: $200

While our focus is to bring together Christian wrestlers, this camp will be open to all in the business who would like to participate.

For more information and/or to sign up go to wrestlingforthekingdom.com