Les Thatcher Offers Update On Health After COVID-19 Diagnosis, Promises An ‘Old School Comeback’

As we’ve previously reported all-time great Les Thatcher is currently battling pneumonia as a result of COVID-19. He sent along an update on his condition to PWInsider.

He wrote: “Just a quick update for 1/12/21. Feeling better, but still weak and a long way to go. Thanks to all of you for the love & prayers. Starting an “old school” comeback, for the young & uneducated that’s pro wrestling talk! Stay safe out there and wear the mask! Love you all!“