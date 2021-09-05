Leva Bates on Cody Rhodes Coming Up With the Plan to Make Her The Librarian

– During a Planet Comic-Con panel, AEW talent Leva Bates, aka The Librarian, spoke about getting signed by AEW. Below are some highlights and a video of the panel (via Fightful):

Bates on Cody Rhodes coming up with The Librarian: “I can say this now, so I would actually hear just from Cody, ‘Hey, we’re looking for a few celebrity entrants to be The Librarian, would you mind doing that?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah I’ll do it.’ No interest. You know, not no interest, but no thought of me being The Librarian. I already heard rumbling that they already had a librarian, so I’m like, ‘Okay, cool.’ You know how the rumblings are. Internet rumblings. So, yeah, I’ll do it. So I put the video out there and it got a lot of buzz and it was pretty cool. Yay, my stock’s going up! Then, funny story was, I get a text a month later from Cody, [he says] ‘Our plan worked.’ Huh? What plan? Then a little bit later talent relations texts me, ‘Hey, is this still Leva Bates’ phone?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘We would like to offer you a contract to be The Librarian.’ What? Are you serious? So no, I had no idea that this was gonna happen. Apparently, this plan that Cody had was all in his head and I wasn’t privy to it until it actually worked. [He said] ‘Well, we didn’t want to get your hopes up.'”

On Peter Avalon being planned as The Librarian originally: “But yeah, I’m not sure if this is 100% true, but I’m pretty sure Peter was The Librarian from the get-go and then I edged my way in and made him share that. There can be only one.”