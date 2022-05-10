Leva Bates Plays Blue’s Clues On Latest Being The Elite

The latest episode of Being the Elite saw Leva Bates go on a Blue’s Clues adventure. The latest episode released on Monday and you can see it below, along with a recap:

* We start off with the Bucks and Brandon Cutler at their hotel in Baltimore, where they were playing basketball until the ball went into a creek past the bushes. The Bucks don’t want to go get it, so they send Cutler. When he complains about the thorns, Nick jokes that it’s like a barbed wire match. Cutler eventually gets the ball and throws it back.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We then see the Bucks shooting hoops and Nick cut his head after he walked into the structure surrounding the court. Matt complains about working out at the tiny gyms and the fans not taking their stuff seriously. Cutler says they’re full of life and are no longer emo, saying that the Hardys are responsible. They scoff at that and say they’re looking at a different philosophy of life. We get an inspirational montage as they say “Live, Love, Superkick” and then slow-mo kick Cutler.

* The Bucks are then seen at the mall showing off Nick’s new shoes and eating at their favorite restaurant in Baltimore.

* Backstage at last week’s Dynamite, Adam Cole and Christopher Daniels are arguing and being held apart because Daniels wants his rematch against Cole and they can’t agree on blackjack or Paper-Rock-Scissors. Cutler suggests they do a best of three and play both, as well as a dice game. Cole says it’s not a bad idea but tells Cutler to shut up, and they agree to do it next week.

* Peter Avalon walks up to Leva Bates (who is dressed like Steve from Blue’s Clues) but begins coughing. He puts a Post-It on her shirt with a drawing of a paw print and walks off. She says they they should look for the Peter’s Paw Print and goes hunting. She finds an herbal teabag, a jaguar drawing, and money as clues. She goes to sit down and figure it out, and the Avalan walks up. Leva thinks he wants her to teabag a jaguar for lunch money, but Peter just says Tony Khan needs to talk to her about wardrobe.

* We get the Bucks’ outfit montage.

* Up next is an ad by Mark Sterling’s law office seeking people who have been cursed by Danhausen. He tells viewers to call him for a consultation.

* The Dark Order is backstage and talk about Hangman’s promo, but John Silver says he’s been watching Harry Potter. He got high and watched all the Potter films, then got on TV and called out CM Punk. They try to figure out what “CM” stands for and throw out coagulated mustard, cocaine man, and can’t marinate among others. Silver says he’s going to beat CM Punk up and down, then says “Aaand scene!” as they cut.

* The Bucks are chilling on their luxury buss with Cutler and talk about his punishment from last week of going to Legoland when The Hardys walk in. Matt asks what they were doing in the ring after Jeff Hardy’s match and say if they do that again he’ll put a fist in their faces. The Bucks say “You got it,” and Matt and Jeff leave. Outside, they say they’ve almost got them ready to agree to a match.

* The Bucks and Cutler get home in California and leave the airport, with Cutler’s luggage broken. We then get a quick shot of the Bucks and Rick Knox laughing and filming Cutler as he sleeps before we finish up.

