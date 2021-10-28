Levar Burton Accepts Challenge From RJ City For PBS Championship Match

Levar Burton is down to battle RJ City for a PBS Championship. The independent wrestling star posted to Twitter on Wednesday calling for support for PBS to release a PBS World Heavyweight Championship replica title. That led to Burton expressing his support, noting, “I’m in!”

You can see the posts, plus City’s response, below:

I’m in! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) October 28, 2021

So am I.

Start training, Mr. Burton. — RJ Cityvelzen (@RJCity1) October 28, 2021