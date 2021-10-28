wrestling / News
Levar Burton Accepts Challenge From RJ City For PBS Championship Match
October 28, 2021 | Posted by
Levar Burton is down to battle RJ City for a PBS Championship. The independent wrestling star posted to Twitter on Wednesday calling for support for PBS to release a PBS World Heavyweight Championship replica title. That led to Burton expressing his support, noting, “I’m in!”
You can see the posts, plus City’s response, below:
Seriously, let’s do this, @PBS. https://t.co/0Zzw8VrUfq
— RJ Cityvelzen (@RJCity1) October 27, 2021
I’m in!
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) October 28, 2021
So am I.
Start training, Mr. Burton.
— RJ Cityvelzen (@RJCity1) October 28, 2021
LeVar Burton just accepted my PBS Championship Pledge Drive Challenge. But don’t take my word for it… https://t.co/yEOECx1aLt
— RJ Cityvelzen (@RJCity1) October 28, 2021
