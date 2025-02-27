Lex Luger Says He’s ‘Always Hopeful’ About WWE Hall of Fame Induction

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via F4WOnline), Lex Luger spoke about a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction and said that he’s always hopeful that it will eventually happen. Luger is not the only one that wants him to be inducted as the APA recently said that he’s long overdue. Here are highlights:

On going into the WWE Hall of Fame: “Well, people say that good things come to those who wait. Always hopeful. If not, I still feel I had a great career. There’s a lot of deserving guys other than me who still aren’t in as well. So, yeah, it would be a huge honor though — if and when it happens.”

On why he thinks it hasn’t happened: “You know, I don’t know what criteria they do, because there’s a lot of other guys too that should have been in. So I don’t know if it was me personally or anything with Vince [McMahon] at all. I’m not sure about that. Only they can answer that.”

On WWE seeing how he’s changed: “I think they waited and saw — I think they observed that I was a different guy now. And I felt that they learned to maybe trust who I was, that this wasn’t some temporary thing, that this is the new Lex and this is the direction he’s headed with his life. So I’m thankful. They’ve been a real blessing in every way, including financially. You know, they gave me new merch out and [send what] the guys call ‘mailbox money.’ So I’m very thankful for them welcoming me back into the family and making me a part of WWE. Obviously, the Hall of Fame would be the whipped cream and cherry on top for sure. If I never get in the Hall of Fame, I feel like I had a great career. That won’t change it, but it would obviously be a huge honor. It would be like definitely the creme de la creme, for sure. No doubt.”