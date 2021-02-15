wrestling / News

Lex Luger Announced For Wrestlecon 2021

Wrestlecon has announced that Lex Luger will be part of this year’s event, joining a list that includes Ron Simmons, Sgt. Slaughter and Ted Dibiase.

The event happens in Tampa, Florida from April 9-10. Tickets go on sale on February 26. You can find hotel information and details on the COVID-19 safety protocols here.

