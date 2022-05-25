wrestling / News

Lex Luger Announces That His Mother Has Passed Away

May 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Lex Luger announced that his mother has passed away, asking fans to help him celebrate her life.

He wrote: “My dear sweet precious mom entered into heaven early this morning. Please join me in celebrating a remarkable life well lived. I love you mom❤️ I will see you again. Thank you Jesus!!! John 14:1-4”

