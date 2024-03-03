wrestling / News
AEW News: Lex Luger To Be In Attendance At AEW Revolution, Darby Allin On Sting’s Retirement Match
March 3, 2024 | Posted by
– Lex Luger says he will be in attendance at AEW Revolution tonight for Sting’s final match. Luger confirmed in a post on social media that he’ll be at the show to support his longtime friend and colleague, as you can see below:
👍
— Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 3, 2024
– In related news, Darby Allin spoke with TMZ about teaming with Sting tonight and called it the highlight of his career, as you can see in the below video:
