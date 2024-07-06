Lex Luger Recalls Being ‘Blindsided’ By Babyface Turn In WWE

Lex Luger had an abrupt turn from the Narcissist into a babyface in WWE, and he recalled being surprised by the move on his latest podcast. Luger spoke on Lex Expressed about the turn from the Narcissist to the All American, which happened in mid-1993 after Hulk Hogan left the company, and how it came out of nowhere to his perspective.

“I was blindsided by it,” Luger said (per Wrestling Inc). “Vince called me into his office and laid it out. I actually almost thought he was kidding me because I just gotten into the narcissist character, putting a lot of steam on me with that. I was like, ‘Are you serious? Like, go from a narcissist in front of mirrors to red, white, and blue and all that?’ He goes, ‘Yup…'”

He continued, “I did the corporate headquarters, thinking back, and a launch, we had all the staff out in the parking garage when I drove off on the bus, my first appearance, it was a matter of days. I had to tell my family, I’m not going to be there all summer, pretty much.”

Luger’s All American character sputtered out following his feud with Yokozuna. Luger returned to WCW in 1995 after his WWE contract expired, making a shocking appearance on the first-ever episode of WCW Nitro.