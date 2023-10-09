Lex Luger On If Cody Rhodes Missed His Moment at WWE Wrestlemania 39

In the debut episode of Lex Expressed (via Fightful), Lex Luger questioned if Cody Rhodes missed his moment when he lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestlemania 39.

He said: “There is a lot to say for seizing the moment. Cody had a lot of momentum. Sometimes, you have to seize the moment. Now, we see other stars rising up. There’s talk of The Rock coming in. Cody, I think he’s one of the best workers, the best interview. His costuming is immaculate. I love Cody Rhodes, but I’m a little concerned for him. I know he’s very confident and I don’t know about the storyline they have for him, but maybe he missed his moment there. So, we shall see. To be continued. I hope not.“