Lex Luger Credits DDP With Helping Him Deal With Spinal Cord Injury

Lex Luger says that Diamond Dallas Page has been among those who have helped him though dealing with the spinal cord injury that left him in a wheelchair. Luger recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about fighting through the dark periods of his life and more. You can see a couple highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On DDP helping him during his spinal cord injury: “[I] could only move my head. Dallas would come down, work with me … Dallas was like, “Bro, bro, that’s good! You’re moving something! You’re moving something!”

On wanting to walk to podium if he gets WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I can stand for short periods of time, but I haven’t walked in a long time. We’re gonna work on that.”