wrestling / News

Lex Luger Credits DDP With Helping Him Deal With Spinal Cord Injury

March 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lex Luger, WWE Elite Squad, Eric Bischoff Image Credit: WWE/Peacock

Lex Luger says that Diamond Dallas Page has been among those who have helped him though dealing with the spinal cord injury that left him in a wheelchair. Luger recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about fighting through the dark periods of his life and more. You can see a couple highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On DDP helping him during his spinal cord injury: “[I] could only move my head. Dallas would come down, work with me … Dallas was like, “Bro, bro, that’s good! You’re moving something! You’re moving something!”

On wanting to walk to podium if he gets WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I can stand for short periods of time, but I haven’t walked in a long time. We’re gonna work on that.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Diamond Dallas Page, Lex Luger, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading