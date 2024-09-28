Lex Luger Doesn’t Think Bron Breakker Is Hurt By WWE Intercontinental Title Loss

Lex Luger doesn’t believe that Bron Breakker’s WWE Intercontinental Championship loss will hurt him. Breakker lost the title to Jey Uso on this week’s WWE Raw, and Luger weighed in on the matter on his Lex Expressed podcast.

“Yeah, that — he won’t miss a beat,” Luger said (per Fightful). “I thought was great for Jey Uso because, I mean, obviously uso because I mean, they that thing he does, the ‘YEET,’ he is so over. He’s having such a great run, I am so happy for him to accomplish that.”

He continued, “Also, even though he’s relatively new in the business, that’s not going to hurt Bron at all. He’s so talented. He’s going to be a staple in the WWE for the next, who knows, 15-20, years, he’s going to be a huge star, a multi-time world champion. I see nothing but the sky’s the limit for Bron. So I think that was one of those situations where it was a win-win. I think Bron’s going to go on to even bigger, better things, obviously, for a long time, and it was great to see Jey get the title there. I thought that was a good move. I don’t think it’s gonna hurt Bron at all.”

Breakker said in an interview after the title loss that he doesn’t know what’s next for him but would be open for a rematch if the powers that be decide on such.