– During a recent edition of his Lex Expressed podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductee Lex Luger spoke about his upcoming Hall of Fame induction and not seeing it as closure for his career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lex Luger on not viewing the Hall of Fame as closure: “Well, I still work with the company, so to be continued. I don’t see closure. If you’d asked me after I left, and then a lot of things that happened after that, if this moment would have ever come, almost 20 years ago, I would have said, ‘Not a chance I’ll have anything even to do in wrestling,’ right?”

On wanting to take things to another level: “So, I mean, I can take this to a whole other level. So I don’t know about closure because it’s to be continued. I love working with the Legends program, and it goes on, and we get together with the guys for events they send us to. It’s like a class reunion. Yeah, the party goes on. It’s like a love fest with us and the fans. It’s amazing. So I don’t know about look at this as closure at all, but just, it’s just like a gold star.”

Lex Luger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Friday, April 18. The induction ceremony will be held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.