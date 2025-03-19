Lex Luger Says Dusty Rhodes Came Up With His Nickname & Finisher

Lex Luger has given credit to Dusty Rhodes for coming up with his “Total Package” nickname and Torture Rack finisher. Luger recently talked about working with the late wrestling legend in his conversation on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and said Rhodes gave him the nickname and came up with the finisher.

“That was a heck of a nickname Dusty Rhodes gave me,” Luger said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I was in the back and he goes… ‘I want you to be the brains and the brawn and the beauty.'”

Luger continued, “He goes, ‘I want you to be the total package, baby.’ He came up with that nickname and he came up with the finish, the Torture Rack, because he thought it showed off my body and my abs.”

Luger is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame over WrestleMania 41 weekend.