Lex Luger Was Excited To Meet Chuck Norris at WWE Survivor Series 1994

In the latest episode of Lex Expressed (via Wrestling Inc), Lex Luger spoke about meeting Chuck Norris at WWE Survivor Series 1994, something he was very excited to do. Luger noted that he’s always been a big fan of Norris.

He said: “I’ve always been such a huge Chuck Norris fan. I didn’t get to shoot the breeze with him, because obviously he’s Chuck Norris, but I did get to shake his hand and get to meet him. I wish we had cellphones back then because I could’ve got a picture with him. Big fan. Chuck was one of my favorites for sure.“