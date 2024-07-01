wrestling / News
Lex Luger Explains Why He’s Not Bought In On Wyatt Sicks Yet
During the latest episode of Lex Expressed (per Wrestling Inc), Lex Luger discussed the arrival of the Wyatt Sicks group.
The group made its debut a few weeks ago on Raw, where they attacked several people, including Chad Gable.
Luger is rooting for the group due to positive experiences with Bo Dallas, who plays Uncle Howdy.
“I’d like to see it go for him [Dallas],” Luger said. “I’d like to see it go for the legacy of his brother…I love Mike Rotunda…That stuff’s kind of far out for me. But I’m old school, so I don’t know. I’ll have to see more of it…of where they go. I’d like to see it succeed for the Rotundas and the legacy there. That’s a great storyline. [But[ I’d like to see how they’re going to handle all of that, for sure. I’m not sure I’m all in on it yet though.”
