Lex Luger On His Friendship With Sting, Says Sting Never Gave Up On Him

Lex Luger has been tied to Sting throughout his career, and he recently discussed their longtime friendship. The retired wrestling star spoke with Under The Ring and during the conversation, Luger talked about his relationship with Sting as he heads toward his final match at AEW Revolution in March. You can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On their friendship: “We — both inside and outside the ring — have similar journeys. We’re both followers of Jesus now, and that makes it extra special for us as well. He never gave up on me, even during the worst times of my life. He’d leave voicemails when I wouldn’t answer the phone — when I went through a bad period of addictions with sex, drugs, and alcohol. People thought I was going to be the next wrestler found dead. Stinger never gave up on me, and we’re the best of friends to this day — he’s a special guy and a special friend.”

On their relationship getting off to a rough start when Luger gave a sarcastic response to a question about nutritional advice: “He walked away shaking his head, but we ended up seeing each other downstairs, finally had breakfast together, went to the gym together, and over time, became the best of friends.”

On Sting still wrestling at the age of 64: “It’s fantastic and incredible.”