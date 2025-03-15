Lex Luger Says It’s An Honor To Be Inducted Into Same WWE Hall of Fame Class as Triple H

In the latest episode of Lex Expressed (via Fightful), Lex Luger spoke about his WWE Hall of Fame induction and said it was an honor to be in the same class as Triple H. The two are joined by Michelle McCool and the Natural Disasters.

He said: “Well, I don’t know if there’s any intent behind it, but obviously, you know, I thought about, ‘Wow, I’m going in with Triple H. He’s the headliner, and that’s a huge honor going in the same class with him, with the role, and the way that I’ve seen him come from Hunter Helmsley to that. I mean, just the impact he’s had on the company and everything he’s accomplished and where the company’s headed now, he’s been a big part of that. So that does make it extra special, for sure.“