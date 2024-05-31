Lex Luger Would Like To See Sting Stay Involved With AEW

Sting worked his final match at AEW Revolution, but Lex Luger hopes the Icon stays involved with the company. Luger weighed i8n on the potential for Sting to make appearances for AEW following the end of his in-ring career on Lex Expressed, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Sting potentially staying involved with AEW: “I think he’s definitely gonna take a little breather right now. I was actually on the phone with him a few minutes ago! He’s taking a little breather. But…I’d love for him to stay involved to a certain extent…Participating in five decades in wrestling, I could definitely see something like that happening. I know I would enjoy it.”

On how AEW can use Sting: “I think you’re right, his in-ring, bell to bell career is over.I can see him once in awhile getting in the ring and doing one move or something, kind of like Taker did at WrestleMania, at a similar big event like that…But I definitely think…from my viewpoint, [he’s] not going to do any more bell to bell matches. That definitely was a legit retirement match. But yeah, I think he can be utilized, if he has an interest. He can definitely be utilized in a big way on television still. No doubt about it.”