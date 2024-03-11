Lex Luger Comments On Never Winning WWE Title, Says He Never Felt Cheated

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Lex Luger spoke about never winning a title in WWE and noted that he never felt slighted by that. He did come close to the WWE title, but ultimately it was Bret Hart that got the nod over him. Here are highlights:

On his career highlights: “There’s some favorite times, obviously being with the Horsemen. The opportunity to work with Arn, Tully, and JJ, Naitch and some of the great matches in the first WarGames with them, and then Omni. I had a huge match with Ric Flair in Baltimore. It was a huge moment for the world title, Dusty actually wanted to call it. Wanted to almost change the finish when he saw the crowd response in Baltimore that first time, I wrestled Naitch for the belt. Huge moment, the Lex Expresses was a lead-in to slamming Yokozuna. Man, what a setup. That was incredible.”

On never winning a title in WWE: “Vince, honestly, never promised the title to me. He said, ‘If we’re gonna do it, I want to do it at WrestleMania 10. I want it to be special.’ But things happened and Bret and I were the co-winners of the Rumble. Bret was always an incredible champion, so they went in that direction. I never had any hard feelings or felt I got cheated. It was a great experience.”