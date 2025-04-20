Lex Luger Not Included During Hall of Fame Inductees Introduction At Wrestlemania

As usual, the WWE Hall of Fame inductees were introduced at Wrestlemania, but Lex Luger was not among them. The segment featured everyone else that was honored last night, including Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Typhoon (representing the Natural Disasters), Michelle McCool and Triple H. However, Luger was not featured and was not mentioned.

Luger has dealt with health issues over the years and was at one point completely confined to a wheelchair. However, he was able to stand for his Hall of Fame speech last night. It’s unknown why he wasn’t on hand for the segment.