Lex Luger Reveals How Much He Was Paid For WWE Summerslam 1993

He said: ““Back then, I was newer to the company. I didn’t expect, like, a WrestleMania [payday], because that was the really big one. Now, SummerSlam is like number a strong number two,” he said. “So I expected a decent payoff. I wasn’t disappointed, but I thought maybe, with not getting paid all summer, it would have been a little more than that. I got, like, $50,000 or something, if I had to guess, right around there, I think. I was hoping for like $100,000. I was hoping, because I didn’t get paid all summer, I was hoping for like $100,000 at the time or something, but I got like $50,000. I think I had been hoping for a little bit more. I didn’t get paid all summer. I got zero. I wasn’t working. You know how it was back then. I didn’t have a guaranteed contract like WCW. My contract wasn’t guaranteed. No play, no pay. At least they paid for my hotel.“