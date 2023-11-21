Lex Luger Praises Logan Paul, Loves What He’s Doing As US Champion

Lex Luger is a big fan of Logan Paul winning the WWE United States Championship, praising the YouTuber for his WWE work thus far. Luger weighed in on Paul’s run, which culminated in a US Title win at WWE Crown Jewel, on his Lex Express podcast on AdFreeShows.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a guy who has a feel and such a sense of timing,” Luger said (per Wrestling Inc).

He added, “I love what he’s doing and it blows my mind what he can do with his limited experience. He can read the crowd. He’s really good.”

Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to win the title and is set to appear at WWE Elimination Chamber in February.