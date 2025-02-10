Lex Luger Reveals Who His New Protege Is, Comments On Others Using Torture Rack

Last month, Lex Luger noted that he was mentoring someone to be the next ‘Total Package’, a ‘young guy’ that plans to become a wrestler. In the latest episode of Lex Expressed (via Fightful), Luger revealed that the guy he’s mentoring is Jonathan Young from Survivor 42. He said he plans to let him become the new ‘Total Package’ and use the Torture Rack.

When discussing other wrestlers using the move, like Otis at the Royal Rumble, he said: “I didn’t see it live. I actually had to get home that evening. I was there for all the events leading up to it. I was flying home during the Royal Rumble. I had to get back to Atlanta for a prior commitment. I heard about it, and people ask me all the time about people utilizing the Torture Rack, either as a finish or as a high spot in a match. It was my trademark finish. So I got a new young guy who just had his first match in front of a good-sized audience, Jonathan Young; he’s from the Survivor series. I’ve been mentoring him for a decade on training and working out, but he never showed interest in wrestling. He was down at Cody Rhodes school, Turnbuckle, named to honor his dad. He’s starting to train. He’s gonna be ‘The Total package 2.0, he’s gonna use my finish so the Rack’s gonna be back. This kid’s a specimen. His I tell everybody, keep an eye out for this guy. However, I don’t mind when guys use it in matches at all. I’m flattered.“