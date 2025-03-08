wrestling / News
Lex Luger Reacts to WWE Hall of Fame Announcement
– As noted, WWE announced this week that former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger will be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Earlier today, Luger commented on the announcement via social media.
Luger wrote, “Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and congratulations shown by the incredible Wrestling fans, family and friends!!! So honored and filled with gratitude. Thank you Lord!!!”
WWE has not yet revealed the details on this year’s Hall of Fame Class of 2025 induction ceremony. It’s expected to take place during WrestleMania Weekend in Las Vegas next month. The date and venue for this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony are not yet confirmed.
