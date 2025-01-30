Lex Luger Recalls His Favorite Title Win of His Career

– During a recent Q&A session with AdFreeShows, former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger recalled the favorite title victory of his career, noting his NWA US Title win from Nikita Koloff in 1987. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lex Luger on his first NWA US Title win: “It was my first really big one. When I won that, I came out of that cage match with Nikita [Koloff] in Greensboro, and man, there’s a picture of me holding the belt up with a big smile on my face, I go ‘Man, I’ve arrived.’ Back then, the US Title was very prestigious. It was the number two belt in what we did behind the world title for a long time. It was a big deal, so I thought ‘I’m making it, man.'”

On having the longest combined US Title reign: “Not to brag or anything, but that’s a beautiful US title isn’t it. I don’t mean to brag, but still the longest-reigning US Champion ever both consecutive days, 500 something, and total days 900-something, almost a thousand days. I haven’t been unseated. Some say that’ll never be broken.”