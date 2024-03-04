wrestling / News
Lex Luger Shares Backstage Photo With Sting at AEW Revolution
March 4, 2024 | Posted by
Lex Luger was in attendance for last night’s AEW Revolution and shared a photo with Sting from backstage. Luger was also at ringside for the main event, which featured Sting’s last match.
He wrote: “Oh what a night!! Stinger went out in style!!”
Oh what a night!!
Stinger went out in style!!
😊❤️
@Sting pic.twitter.com/P94bwcFhbK
— Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 4, 2024
