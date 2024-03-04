wrestling / News

Lex Luger Shares Backstage Photo With Sting at AEW Revolution

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lex Luger, WWE Elite Squad, Eric Bischoff Image Credit: WWE/Peacock

Lex Luger was in attendance for last night’s AEW Revolution and shared a photo with Sting from backstage. Luger was also at ringside for the main event, which featured Sting’s last match.

He wrote: “Oh what a night!! Stinger went out in style!!

Lex Luger, Sting

