Lex Luger Enjoyed Seeing Sting’s Kids Involved In AEW Angle

Sting’s son were involved in an on-screen angle in AEW in the lead-up to Revolution, and Lex Luger was surprised but happy to see it. The Icon’s sons were, along with Sting and Darby Allin attacked by the Young Bucks after Sting and Allin won the AEW Tag Team Championships. Luger weighed in on the situation in his Lex Expressed podcast and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the kids being involved in the angle: “My initial feelings are, I was surprised because Sting’s family, especially his boys, have never been involved really. I know the boys have been to a couple of house shows here and there and got a couple of clips on camera, but I was surprised to see them ringside and actually be a part of the angle where they got in the ring. I was very surprised by that. I thought it was pretty neat that they were there. I thought that was really good. I wasn’t shocked at the Young Bucks obviously came in the ring and did what they did. I think they’re just doing good business and setting the matchup the way it needs to be set up. The white suits and the blood, that was an old-school touch right there.”

On Sting’s promo talking about his father passing away: “I knew Lee, his father, who I knew very well, was struggling a little bit but the passing of his dad, wow. The timing of that. He gave a very heartfelt interview about [how] this reminds you of mortality. I thought it was a great interview by Sting in that regard, an emotional one, and I think the match is getting set up the right way.”