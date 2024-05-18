Lex Luger Thinks Logan Paul Is a Natural at Pro Wrestling

– During a recent edition of the Lex Expressed podcast, former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger discussed Logan Paul challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He said on Logan Paul (via Fightful):

“He’s a natural. I mean, his camera presence, his persona, his timing. I saw his interview with Cody in the ring and his timing; he’s so comfortable on the camera. His work in the ring, obviously, is way beyond the time he’s spent at it, athletically. Even his timing in the ring, it’s pretty incredible. That’s gonna be a really good match. Really, I think it’s gonna be really, really good.”

Cody Rhodes defends the title against Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring on Saturday, May 25. The event will be held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.