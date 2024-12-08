– During a recent edition of his Lex Expressed podcast, former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger discussed his career, noting how going from a heel to a babyface so much likely hindered his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lex Luger on repeatedly going from heel to babyface: “I was either a confident babyface or an arrogant heel. I got switched back and forth a lot, which some people thought, ‘Wow, you never know where Lex is at.’ Maybe that was a hindrance in my career.”

On his preference: “I enjoyed working both — maybe heel a little bit more. You have a little bit of autonomy. Usually we’d call things in the ring. Once Ricky Steamboat taught me how to call a match, I kind of liked doing that a little bit more.”