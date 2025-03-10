Lex Luger Says He Has Two People In Mind To Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Post Wrestling), Lex Luger said that he has two people in mind to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame, as he’ll be part of the Class of 2025. Luger’s induction was announced last Friday.

He said: “Man. I’m floating on a euphoric cloud nine of love and congratulatory — swimming in it. It’s unbelievable. I just went back in time (when I got the news I was being inducted into WWE Hall of Fame). If you would have told me 20 years ago, ‘Do you want anything to do with the wrestling business ever again?’ At the place I was in, I’d almost given up it would ever happen but, to go from there, 20 years later to being announced in the Hall of Fame… I’m at a loss for words. That’s for sure.”

When asked about who might induct him, he added: “Well… A couple people have been discussed (to induct me into WWE Hall of Fame) and so, I’m kind of going for… I go, ‘You guys ever had a doubleheader?’ I’m not long-winded. So when I speak, I’ll be a few minutes so, maybe more than one guy? Kind of up there with me at least? So, yeah, I have two guys in mind and it’s kind of going up through the chain of command with some various people so, we shall see. Stay tuned.“