Lex Luger Sees ‘Unlimited Upside’ In Bron Breakker

In the latest episode of Lex Expressed (via Wrestling Inc), Lex Luger praised WWE superstar Bron Breakker, saying the second-generation star had ‘unlimited upside’. He’s not the only legend to praise Breakker, as Hulk Hogan did so last week.

Luger said: “Unlimited upside. [Bron] put his time in learning his craft, and now he’s up with the big boys. I just like seeing him hit the ropes at 23 miles-per-hour… He’s explosive. He’s special. [But] they have to be careful… I think there’s something to be learned with Brock Lesnar, that kind of character. They could do something special with Bron. I don’t feel that they’ve told him how to sell yet,” Luger said. “Since he just came up there, he wants to sell really good for the guys he’s working with. I think he’s gotta find a middle ground there where he’s almost a monster. And he’s gotta sell, but not too much, and when he does sell, sell legit, but don’t oversell. I think they’ve gotta learn to balance him with that. And sometimes you just gotta smash him over certain guys… his matches have to match what they’re trying to turn him into.“