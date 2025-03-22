Lex Luger Weighs In On Hulk Hogan Comparisons, Says They Have Great Relationship

Lex Luger was often compared to Hulk Hogan in his career, and Luger recently weighed in on the matter. Luger spoke on his Lex Expressed podcast about his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer and the comparisons between them, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On comparisons to Hogan: “Other people mentioned that all the time. But there will only ever be, in my mind then and now, one Hulk Hogan. I never felt in competition, or wanted to emulate or follow in his footsteps, or be the next Hulk Hogan. Cause I always felt there would never be another Hulk Hogan. I just wanted to be the best Lex Luger I could be with my character. So I never felt any pressure. A lot of the fans mentioned that, but my thought process never went there at all.”

On his relationship with Hogan: “We have a great relationship. It’s been special…There’s always been a mutual respect. All our interactions are positive. I’m very fond of Hulkster, and I’ll always be thankful to him for the work he did with me. Our relationship, to this day, is fantastic.”