Lex Luger Recalls What Led To Him Starting His Own Podcast

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Lex Luger spoke about what led to him deciding to launch his own podcast, which is called Lex Expressed. It is part of AdFreeShows network from Conrad Thompson, joining a roster that includes Mick Foley, Jim Ross, Kurt Angle, Eric Bischoff, and Jeff Jarrett.

Lex said: “When podcasts first started coming out, I was like, what’s a podcast? Then, all my friends started getting them, the guys I worked with, they all started doing podcasts and I enjoyed listening to them, but I never imagined myself having a podcast. When AdFreeShows contacted me — I’m personal friends with Conrad, he wanted me to do a monthly show where I’d be interacting with the fans. They can come on live and ask questions, because as an ambassador for WWE, when we do promotional things with fans, it’s a much more personal experience. As a side note, wrestling fans are special, they have things memorized from your career, your matches, this pay-per-view and they have some really good questions. They’re all kind of looking for that behind the scenes insight and with a podcast, you can kind of really get into that. I think it’s a great outreach for the fans, a kind of tribute to them as well. To make a long story short, when Conrad Thompson from AdFreeShows contacted me about doing one, I was like, well, he’s the Bentley of wrestling podcasts. If he wants me to do a monthly thing where I can interact with the fans, that’s great. I’m looking forward to it, we just had our first one in October and we’re gonna do a monthly with that as part of their content package.”