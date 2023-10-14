– During his new Lex Expressed podcast, former WWE and WCW Superstar Lex Luger recalled his time in WWE and his gimmicks as The Narcissist and The All-American Lex Luger. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lex Luger on his All-American and Lex Express gimmick: “It was an incredible experience that I would never change for anything. It was also grueling; behind the scenes, I was up at four in the morning to start doing radio, TV, morning news stations in the major markets all the way around the country. I rode on the bus almost all the time. I got to fly home once or twice for a couple of days and fly right back. It was grueling, but it was really good.”

On his Narcissist character: “I loved ‘The Narcissist.’ I wish I could have done it for a couple more years. Man, that was custom-made for my personality back then. My real personality. Man, I wish I could have run with that for a couple of years before I went babyface, but I don’t know. There’s a lot of rumors that Vince [McMahon] said, ‘Hogan said he wasn’t coming back ever, full-time, and Bret [Hart] was threatening maybe not to stay full-time.’ So he kind of — I heard not desperate, but he really wanted a babyface.”

On Vince McMahon telling him they were going to make him a babyface instead: “I was ‘The Narcissist’ for a few months, and [he] called me in his office and said, ‘We’re gonna put you on a bus and make you a babyface. Red, white, and blue like Yanky Doodle Dandy.’ And I was like, ‘How does that go from ‘The Narcissist to that?’ And he goes, ‘Don’t worry. It’ll work.’ And so off we went.”