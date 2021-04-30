Lex Luger Admits Regret Over How He Left WWE For WCW, Discusses Owen Hart Playing Prank On The Undertaker

In a recent interview on Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Lex Luger discussed Owen Hart playing a prank on The Undertaker, leaving WWE for WCW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Lex Luger on Owen Hart playing a prank on The Undertaker during a match: “I was in a tag match against The Undertaker. We were getting towards the end of the heat to go home, and Owen said, ‘Hey, let’s put our bags in the car so we can get back to the hotel and show back there. I’m like, ‘Why don’t we just shower here?’ He goes, ‘We’re gonna put our bags in the car and we’re just gonna go shower at the hotel.’ I didn’t know what Owen had, literally, up his sleeve. He had cucumbers in his kneepads. Taker hates [cucumbers]. It’s like Superman’s kryptonite. Owen got a rear chin lock on him right before we went home and rubbed that cucumber all in Taker’s face and nose. Taker was so ticked off. We ran from the ring, back to the car, and I was so mad at Owen again. I go, ‘Taker’s gonna kill us!’ We ran back to the car and scurried back to the hotel before Taker because he was the babyface and they won the match. So, Owen had all the stuff. We get to the car into the parking lot before Taker got to the back because he was probably gonna come kick both our butts.”

On leaving WWE for WCW in 1995 and showing up on Nitro: “It was hard to keep a secret, so Eric wanted to be totally secret to leave. I was still negotiating on a handshake to stay in WWE, and for me to walk out there and not give any notice to Vince, looking back now, I wish I hadn’t done that. I did what I thought was best at the time for my career. Me, myself, and I. Hopefully, if I’d have done it again, I wouldn’t have done that to Vince. I felt, even back then, felt really bad about that. It would’ve been the right thing to do. One of my mentors tells me, ‘Lex, there’s never a right time to do the wrong thing, and there’s never a wrong time to do the right thing.’ If I could do it again, I would’ve done it the right way and said, ‘Eric, if you don’t want to bring me in, I’ll just re-sign with WWE and whatever storylines they have there, I’ll renew for two or three years.’ Then I would’ve had to put it back on Eric to make a decision, but I didn’t.”

